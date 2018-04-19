English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Creators Of Hit TV Series Westworld Reveal Latest Project, To Be Produced By Amazon
The Peripheral focuses on the life of a woman living in a dystopian America, where technology has started to discreetly reshape society.
Image: A still of Westworld
The creators of HBO's popular TV series, Westworld, Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, will adapt William Gibson's book, The Peripheral into a series for streaming outlet Amazon. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Joy and Nolan are set to soon be working new series for the retailer and streaming outlet Amazon.
The deal, was secured by Amazon after the outlet offered a competitive script-to-series deal, meaning that if the script is a success, it will be picked up straight for a series rather than going through the traditional pilot scheme.
Having adapted HBO's series Westworld and thus achieved outstanding success, the married pair announced the news just says before the highly anticipated second season of the show is released.
The script will be written by Scott B. Smith, who earned himself an Oscar for 1998's adaption of A Simple Plan. Scott will also executive produce the show alongside Nolan and Joy, as will Steven Hoban and his producing partner, Vincenzo Natali.
