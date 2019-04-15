SPONSORED BY
Cricket Aside, CSK's Sam Billings Wants to Know Where to Watch Game of Thrones in India

English cricketer Sam Billings wanted to know when and where to watch 'Game of Thrones' premiere episode. Twiterrati came to his rescue.

News18.com

Updated:April 15, 2019, 10:15 AM IST
Yesterday, Chennai Super Kings beat rivals Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL game by 5 wickets at Eden Gardens. However, more than the team's victory, English cricketer Sam Billings was excited to know where and when to watch the premiere episode of Game of Thrones in India. We can't blame Billings' enthusiasm considering the fact that the entire world waited with bated breath for the GoT theme music to play, finally, after a hiatus of close to two years.

Billings took to Twitter and wrote, "Anyone know how to watch Game of Thrones in India please?"




Twitterati was quick to respond, and while some responded with factual details, helping out the right-hand batsman, others took it upon themselves to extract humour out of the situation.

Some of the responses read, "Hotstar Premium.....Here is the official release time in a counteries!!In India its 6:30 am tmrw in Hotstar."













Game of Thrones premiere episode was aired on Monday morning, amidst much anticipation. We hope that Billings got the link in time. The next episode of GoT will air on April 22 and will have a run time of 58 minutes. Meanwhile, Billings and others can read our review of GoT Season 8 Episode 1 review here.

