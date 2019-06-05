Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Cricket World Cup to Kangana Ranaut, Twitter Roasts Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 Trailer

After much delay and controversies, the first trailer of Super 30 dropped on Tuesday and Twitter is leaving no stone unturned to roast Hrithik's Roshan's film.

News18.com

Updated:June 5, 2019, 9:07 AM IST
Image courtesy: Twitter
With tanned skin, rugged attire and dilapidated accent, Hrithik Roshan stepped into the shoes of Anand Kumar, a Patna-based Mathematician who fought against all odds to run a coaching centre for underprivileged kids in Bihar and trained them for IIT entrance exams.

After much delays and controversies, the first trailer of the film dropped on Tuesday. The two-minutes-37-seconds video takes up issues of the class divide in the society, nepotism and discrimination. The video also teases the characters of Pankaj Tripathi and Aditya Srivastava, who are playing other key characters in the film.

The drama packed trailer, with a number of catchy phrases has been lauded by the fans on social media. However, Hrithik's's dialogues "Itna galat kaise ho sakta hai bhai" and "Jab samay aayega to sabse badi chalaang hum hee marenge," in particular, are garnering much attention on Twitter and fans have turned them into hilarious memes. Take a look:

A number of users also came in support of the actor, lauding him for his performance.

Super 30 is a training programme initiated by Kumar that helps 30 deserving, economically-backward students for IIT-JEE entrance exams every year with commendable success rate. Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu in important roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

