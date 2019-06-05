Cricket World Cup to Kangana Ranaut, Twitter Roasts Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 Trailer
After much delay and controversies, the first trailer of Super 30 dropped on Tuesday and Twitter is leaving no stone unturned to roast Hrithik's Roshan's film.
Image courtesy: Twitter
With tanned skin, rugged attire and dilapidated accent, Hrithik Roshan stepped into the shoes of Anand Kumar, a Patna-based Mathematician who fought against all odds to run a coaching centre for underprivileged kids in Bihar and trained them for IIT entrance exams.
After much delays and controversies, the first trailer of the film dropped on Tuesday. The two-minutes-37-seconds video takes up issues of the class divide in the society, nepotism and discrimination. The video also teases the characters of Pankaj Tripathi and Aditya Srivastava, who are playing other key characters in the film.
The drama packed trailer, with a number of catchy phrases has been lauded by the fans on social media. However, Hrithik's's dialogues "Itna galat kaise ho sakta hai bhai" and "Jab samay aayega to sabse badi chalaang hum hee marenge," in particular, are garnering much attention on Twitter and fans have turned them into hilarious memes. Take a look:
#Super30Trailer Hrithik Roshan does not take fees from students in Super 30 because : pic.twitter.com/NZ30uD6aFa— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 4, 2019
*Hrithik tries to speak in Bihari accent*Bihari people to Hrithik:#Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/3heZM392GX— Vaibhav... (@lamevaibhav) June 4, 2019
#Super30Trailer No one: Literally No one:Tiger Shroff: pic.twitter.com/yyYkxKxJcG— AM. (@akm_theotherone) June 4, 2019
When they cast Hrithik Roshan instead of Pankaj Tripathi for lead role. #Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/Vevmzaq3re— Kaabira. (@KaabiraSpeaking) June 4, 2019
Karan Johar to starkids. #Super30trailer pic.twitter.com/f1kby2zqRs— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) June 4, 2019
*Dressing Room Scenes*During Team DiscussionMSD:#Super30Trailer #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/1wmaSynfOd— MunNaa🏌️♀️ (@Munnaa09) June 4, 2019
#Super30Trailer #CricketWorldCup19 Morgan : We discovered cricket and we are bloody going to win it this Time.Kohli : pic.twitter.com/0gyqPi2uLX— Vishwajeet Kumar (@itss_vk) June 4, 2019
Rishabh Pant be like. #Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/Ub3cvr2BcX— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) June 4, 2019
A number of users also came in support of the actor, lauding him for his performance.
For all those trolling, writing off #Super30Trailer for petty things like accent, skin complexion watever. Lemme tell u ppl this movie is not a mimicry about a person speaking any language. It's abt his life journey from where he started & where he reached thr his hard work.(1)— Makarand (@Gangadharfan) June 5, 2019
One of the best trailers seen ever. The storyline is mind-blowing & heart touching,great concept,classy, simple based, realistic,inspiring, motivational & Heroic @iHrithik sir back with the best acting skills 🙏❤best on this role never forget the real man behind #Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/GXc2FILc2o— Bivas Dey (@Byomkesh16) June 4, 2019
Well those who are roasting @iHrithik for his bihari accent please note that in the past he has played the roles of some millionaire and very recent roles. It's the first time he's playing a rural person role and the accent is way better than you guys are saying. #Super30Trailer— samad makrani (@samad_makrani) June 4, 2019
Super 30 is a training programme initiated by Kumar that helps 30 deserving, economically-backward students for IIT-JEE entrance exams every year with commendable success rate. Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu in important roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan's Bharat Likely to Remain Unaffected by India Vs South Africa Cricket World Cup Match
- World Environment Day: Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar Launches #SelfiewithSapling Campaign
- India vs South Africa: India Hold Clear Advantage in Recent Encounters With Proteas
- Redmi K20, K20 Pro Expected to Launch in India by July
- India vs South Africa | Virat Kohli v Kagiso Rabada: The Delicious Anger Games
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s