Cricket World is So Dark That We had to Dilute it to Make Inside Edge 2 Believable, Says Karan Anshuman

The world of cricket is as scandalous as it’s exciting. Incidents such as spot-fixing, betting case, arrests of cricketers, positive drug test results are more or less common.

Amazon Prime Video’s India original Inside Edge chronicles all this and more. Now, when the second season has been released, creator Karan Anshuman explains the core idea behind it.

"I am cricket's biggest fan. I have been watching it since I could watch anything. I have seen almost every game that India played in the '90s and then subsequently after that until T20 and franchise cricket club started. I was like, wait a minute, this is not cricket anymore. And I stopped watching after the whole fixing scandal happened," said Anshuman.

"But then I'm such a big fan and because I saw the corruption in the game, one option was to not engage with it, the other was to fix it. I can't fix it but I can raise some questions and Inside Edge is that. It was my reaction to the entire thing because this is the only way I know how to do it," he added.

Inside Edge traverses the story of Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket franchise playing in the fictional Power Play League. Set in a landscape of conflicting interests, the first season had its focus on betting and spot-fixing. Whereas, with the second season, the storyline will pull the strings on team auctions and stakeholders.

On being asked how much of the show is reality, Anushman laughs saying that it was so scandalous that the writing team had to dilute everything. "In our research, we saw it is so scandalous and crazy that to make it believable, we had to dilute it to 10% of what it was. It’s a mix of both reality and fiction. There is a lot of reality in a way like, when a cricket fan watches the show they know a premise is a reference to something that happened on the cricket field. But what leads to that particular event is dramatised and fictionalized," said Anshuman.

Many fans spotted similarities in between the on-screen cricketers and real life ones. "Yes, a lot of people have been inspired from real-life people, but it's not one. There are parts of many people we have taken to create one character," explains Anshuman.

To explain it further, he cited the example of Ali Fazal's character Guddu from his other popular show Mirzapur and how he met some people during an event which made him add certain characteristics into his characters.

Mirzapur season one was a collaborative effort of Karan Anushman and Gurmeet Singh, however, with season two they had to part ways because of Anshuman's commitment to Inside Edge.

Inside Edge 2 has Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Angad Bedi and Aamir Bashir in important roles.

