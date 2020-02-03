Cricketer Harbhajan Singh to Make Acting Debut with Tamil Film Friendship, See Poster

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh is all set to step into the world of showbiz and make his acting debut with Tamil film, Friendship. Monday, he took to Twitter to share the first poster of his film. The poster has hands of two men united by a single handcuff with a building in the backdrop.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala also shared the poster and tweeted, "For the first time in Indian cinema. Indian cricketer

@harbhajan_singh will be playing lead role in the upcoming #Friendship Movie. This "2020" is Will be Unexpected. And its going to Spin WorldWide (sic)."

Directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya, the film is expected to hit theaters this year. The full cast of the film is yet to be announced. The cricketer has appeared on several reality TV shows as guests including a special appearance in the film, Second Hand Husband, starring Geeta.

Earlier it was reported that Harbhajan will be making his acting debut with Dikkiloona, which was said to star Santhanam and was directed by Karthik Yogi.

Meanwhile, not only Harbhajan but Irfan Pathan is also making his big screen debut in Tamil cinema. Irfan will be seen essaying a prominent role in a film starring Tamil superstar Vikram. The Vikram film, which will introduce Irfan Pathan to the big screen, is tentatively titled "Vikram 58". It is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, who is known for films like "Imaikka Nodigal" and "Demonte Colony". AR Rahman has scored music for "Vikram 58". Filming of the project will begin soon, and will be done across various parts of India.

