Cricketer Krunal Pandya Calls Ajay Devgn His Doppelganger, Actor Extends Film Offer

Singham Superstar and my doppelganger



Happy birthday to one of my favourite actors @ajaydevgn #HappyBirthdayAjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/St3SV64z1Z — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) April 2, 2019

Thanks Krunal.. Ek double role ki film saath mein karte hain! https://t.co/VS6UP17Gn0 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 3, 2019

Done! Par pehle aap Wankhede padhariye to cheer for @mipaltan phir film karte hain — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) April 4, 2019

Judwaa 3 kr lo — Vikas (@KhiladiVikas25) April 3, 2019

Film blockbuster hit hogi — Lukendra Behera (@lukendra95) April 3, 2019

Ajay sir movie to sath me Kar Lena par aapko bhi Krunal ke sath cricket khelna padega, — Kailash Kumar (@Kailash91977585) April 3, 2019

An actor-cricketer pairing in films could be a likely, if Ajay Devgn's recent Tweet is anything to go by. Ajay appears to be a silent, brooding man in real life but he is quite opposite to what he seems.Recently, cricketer Krunal Pandya wished the actor on his 50th birthday and wrote on Twitter, "Singham, Superstar and my doppelganger. Happy birthday to one of my favourite actors @ajaydevgn #HappyBirthdayAjayDevgn." The Indian cricketer posted a picture alongside him and appears to actually resemble the Total Dhamaal actor.Ajay's reply led to Twitter fans bursting out with laughter. Ajay wrote in response to Pandya's Tweet, "Thanks Krunal.. Ek double role ki film saath mein karte hain!"Pandya followed it up with another Tweet where he requested the actor to turn up at match to lend him and his Mumbai Indians team some support. He wrote, "Done! Par pehle aap Wankhede padhariye to cheer for @mipaltan phir film karte hain ."Whether Ajay was serious about the recommendation or not is another matter, but quite clearly fans on social media but were excited about reading the comment. Quickly, fans started trailing the Tweet with comments. One user wrote: "Judwaa 3 kr lo."Another fan said, "Film blockbuster hit hogi."On the movies front, Ajay has De De Pyaar De lined up, trailer to which was released only recently. The film stars Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu in lead roles, but was also targeted for the casting of Alok Nath, who is accused in a #MeToo case by producer Vinta Nanda." De De Pyaar De is directed by Akiv Ali and will hit the screens on May 17.Pandya is on tour in the Indian Premiere League with his team Mumbai Indians and is doing well in the current season. Team India will also play in the Cricket World Cup, happening in England later this year.Follow @News18Movies for more