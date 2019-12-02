Cricketer Manish Pandey Marries South Actress Ashrita Shetty in Private Ceremony in Mumbai

It is official! Indian cricketer Manish Pandey tied the knot with actress Ashrita Shetty in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on Monday. The 30-year-old cricketer married the Udhayam NH4 actress in a traditional ceremony that was attended only by close friends and family.

SunRisers Hyderabad took to their official Twitter handle to wish the newlyweds, writing, "Wishing good luck, happiness and lots of love to @im_manishpandey and Ashrita. Congratulations!!"

The middle-order batsman led Karnataka to a win against Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, a day prior to his wedding. Pandey hit 45 runs in 60 balls to help Karnataka reach a difficult total of 180 runs, hitting two sixes and four boundaries in the process.

Talking about his impending nuptials during the post-match presentation following the win at the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in Surat on Sunday, Manish was heard saying, "Before that (the next India series), there is one more series to come, getting married tomorrow. So hopefully, it will be a good one."

BCCI Domestic took to its official Twitter handle to share the snippet from the interview alongside the caption, "Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy won. But @im_manishpandey still has a lot to look forward to," hinting at his nuptials.

Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy won. But @im_manishpandey still has a lot to look forward to. Here's more from the post-match presentation ceremony https://t.co/i4m5FVGndI#KARvTN @paytm #MushtaqAliT20 pic.twitter.com/uLjuOF8ztL — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 1, 2019

Ashrita is a well-known actress in the south Indian film industry. The 26-year-old has featured in five films so far, including Indrajith, Oru Kanniyum Moonu Kalavaanikalum, and Udhayam NH4. She is also speculated to play a lead role in an upcoming movie under the direction of R Panneerselvam.

