1-min read

Cricketer Manish Pandey to Tie the Knot with Actress Ashrita Shetty?

Manish Pandey is said to marry South cinema actress Ashrita Shetty. Reportedly, the Indian cricketer will tie the knot on December 2 this year.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 11, 2019, 3:19 PM IST
A number of Indian cricketers have married film actresses, including Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and others. The latest player who might join the league is batsman Manish Pandey. The cricketer is said to marry South cinema actress Ashrita Shetty. According to reports published in Mid-Day, the India cricketer will tie the knot on December 2 this year. The marriage is set to take place in Mumbai.

Sources close to the publication revealed that the marriage is expected to be a two-day private affair, with only the couple’s close friends and relatives in attendance. Apparently, Pandey has closely guarded his love-affair with Ashrita for quite some time now.

According to sources, the wedding is expected to take place in Mumbai, as India is scheduled to play a 3-match T20I series in the city, beginning December 6.

Pandey, 30, hails from Bangalore and is currently leading Karnataka in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has also the first Indian to score a century in Indian Premier League. However, he is yet to cement his place in the National Indian Cricket Team.

On the other hand, Ashrita is a well-known actress in the south Indian film industry. The 26-year-old has featured in five films so far, including Indrajith, Oru Kanniyum Moonu Kalavaanikalum, and Udhayam NH4. She is also speculated to play a lead role in an upcoming movie under the direction of R Panneerselvam.

