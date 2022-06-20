Cricketer Sanju Samson Visits Sets of Basil Joseph's Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey

Basil Joseph’s upcoming film Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey has generated tremendous buzz on social media and the film is trending for the last few days. Recently, Indian cricketer Sanju Samson visited the sets of the film. The wicketkeeper-batsman was pictured alongside the cast and crew of Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey.

Sanju Samson had a superlative Indian Premier League this year. Samson captained his side, Rajasthan Royals, to the finals of the IPL. The 27-year-old had a brilliant season with the bat as well and led his side from the front.

Last week, Samson was included in the Indian squad for the Ireland tour. Therefore, pictures of Samson with the cast and crew of Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey will increase the chatter around the film.

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey stars actor-director Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles. Joseph directed last year’s superhero flick, Minnal Murali, which starred Tovino Thomas. Meanwhile, Darshana Rajendran is basking in the success of Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Hridayam. Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey is being touted as a comedy-drama.

Earlier this year, Basil Joseph shared the first look of the movie on Instagram. Joseph shared a beautiful first-look poster of the film and wrote, “Presenting the first look of my next movie as an actor along with ever-gracious @darshanarajendran. After the Superhit movie Jan-E-Man, Cheers Entertainments Proudly Presents Jaya Jaya Jaya JAYA HEY A Film by Vipin Das Produced by Lakshmi Warrier & Ganesh Menon.”

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey is being bankrolled by Lakshmi Warrier & Ganesh Menon. The duo had also produced Jane-e-man, which was a successful film. Therefore, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey is also expected to do well at the box office.

The script of the comedy-drama has been written by Vipin Das and Nashidh Muhammed Famey. John Kutty has done the editing of Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey and Ankith Menon has composed music for it.

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey boasts of a talented cast that includes Aju Varghese, Azees Nedumangad, Sudheer Paravoor, Manju Pillai, Sarath Sabha, and Harish Pengan in pivotal roles.

