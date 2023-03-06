The romantic link-ups between cricketers and actresses in the Indian film industry go back a long way. Right from Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi falling for actress Sharmila Tagore, to the recent wedding of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, the trend continues to this day. Recently, yet another star cricketer has confessed to having a crush on a famous actress. The cricketer in question is Shubman Gill and he has revealed that he has a crush on actress Rashmika Mandanna. It is not surprising as the actress has already been dubbed the national crush of the country but it raises some questions as the cricketer has often been linked with actress Sara Ali Khan.

In a recent media interaction, Shubman Gill was asked about the actress he liked the most. Initially, Shubman tried to avoid answering the question by laughing it off but when probed further, he named Rashmika Mandannna and said that he has a crush on her. The news that Shubman Gill has a thing for Rashmika has gone viral now and fans of Rashmika are trending it on social media. Rashmika has not yet responded to Shubman’s statement and fans are waiting to see how Rashmika would react to this.

Shubman GIll’s name has also often been linked with actress Sara Ali Khan as they have often been spotted together in social gatherings as well as dining in restaurants. However, the pair has always maintained that they are merely friends. As per a recent report, Shubman and Sara are merely good friends and will stay that way. They met at a common party and hit it off right away, according to sources, and nothing more is brewing between the two. The source also informed that Sara has made peace with the rumours since she has accepted that it is part and parcel of an actress’s life.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who started her career with the 2016 Kannada movie Kirik Party, became a pan-India actress after the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise opposite Allu Arjun. She has since appeared in two Bollywood films, Goodbye and Mission Majnu. She has reportedly also signed for an untitled project opposite Tiger Shroff. She is also currently shooting for two movies, filming the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, titled Pushpa: The Rule where she reprises her role from the first movie, and the film Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

