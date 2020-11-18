Cricketer Varun Chakravarthy has a Fanboy Moment with Thalapathy Vijay, See Viral Pic

Indian cricketer Varun Chakravarthy, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2020, had a fanboy moment with Thalapathy Vijay. Varun on Wednesday took to Twitter to share his photo with the South superstar. He met his idol Thalapathy Vijay at the latter's office in Chennai and was overjoyed.

Varun, in multiple interviews, has expressed his fondness for Vijay. Varun shared the priceless picture with Vijay on Twitter alongside lyrics of Vaathi Raid song from Vijay's upcoming movie Master. Varun wrote, "Ulla vandha powera-di, Anna yaaru? THALAPATHY... #vaathicoming #vaathiraid #master #ThalapathyVijay." (sic)

Meanwhile, the teaser of Vijay's film 'Master' has become the most-liked teaser on YouTube in India. On November 14, the makers of Thalapathy Vijay's much-anticipated film, Master, unveiled the film's teaser. Since then, the video has been trending on the internet and it has garnered rave responses from both audiences as well as critics.

Master was originally scheduled to hit the cinemas in April. However, the film got postponed, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Vijay has started working on the pre-production of his 65th film. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is likely to go on floors in February 2021, post Master release.