Crime Patrol Actor Preksha Mehta Commits Suicide at 25, Read Her Last Instagram Post

Days after TV actor Manmeet Grewal took his own life due to unemployment and financial woes, 25-year-old Preksha Mehta committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh. The actress had appeared in shows like Crime Patrol, Meri Durga and Laal Ishq.

She took the extreme step on Monday but her body was found by her father on Tuesday morning. According to a report in SpotboyE, she had left a suicide note but the reason for her extreme step is not been mentioned in it.

“Preksha was a TV actor and was in the city since the lockdown. We are investigating the case further to know the reason of her suicide,” the publication quoted Rajeev Bhadoriya, the Hira Nagar police station in-charge as saying,

She also left a heartbreaking final note on her Instagram stories which read, “Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka mar jaana (The worst thing is when dreams die).”

Actress Richa Tiwari, who worked on Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Judgementall Hai Kya, wrote a heartbreaking tribute to her friend and fellow actor Madhya Pradesh School of Drama alum.

Follow @News18Movies for more