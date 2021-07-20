'Crime Patrol' Host Anup Soni is Now a Crime Investigator in Real

Actor Anup Soni, who hosts Crime Patrol, is now a certified crime scene investigator. Anup completed a certification course from the International Forensics Sciences (IFS), a registered organization with the Government of India and the Government of Maharashtra.

Anup shared his certificate on Instagram and wrote, “Certificate Course In ‘Crime Scene Investigation.’ During the lockdown, I decided to invest my time and energy into something more constructive.” He further added, “Yes, it was extremely challenging, going back to ‘studies of some sort.’ But definitely, a choice that I am proud of.”

Soon after he posted his certificate on Instagram, fans and followers started reacting to the post with awe and wonder. Comedian Abhijit Ganguly commented, “This is super Sirji. Very inspiring,” followed by a clapping emoji. RJ and actress Rohini Ramanathan commented, “Wow, that’s awesome,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji. Ensuing hilarity, actress Pragati Verma, commented, “Wow, that’s taking your role at Crime Patrol very seriously.” Juhi Babbar Soni, Anup’s wife, commented with heart and clapping emojis.

It is great to see Anup expanding his expertise in fields other than acting. Anup has wooed the audience on the acting front by acing at roles in daily soaps like Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Balika Vadhu, and shows like Sea-Hawks and CID- Special Bureau. Anup recently appeared on Amazon Prime Video’s show Tandav.

