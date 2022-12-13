‘Crime Thriller With A Breezy Love Story’: Director S Kiran Kumar On His Debut Jaan Say

S Kiran Kumar has donned the director’s hat for the first time with his maiden film Jaan Say. With no prior experience in filmmaking, he has embarked on this new journey all by himself, with sheer passion in his heart. The newbie director has also penned the script of the film and has produced it himself, under the banners of Krithi Entertainment Productions. Touted to be a romantic crime thriller, the film is currently in its post-production phase and its release date will be announced soon.

Recently, Kiran was caught in a candid interview with anchor Manjusha Rampalli, where he spilled the beans on different aspects of his latest cinematic venture, along with the challenges he faced while directing.

Speaking on the genre of his film, Kiran said: “Yes, this is a crime thriller but with a breezy love story. When you closely look at the title, it also gets conveyed in two ways. One is ‘Jaan Say’ a Hindi word reflecting love and another one is ‘Jaan Se.”

The director further added that he was working on the script for nine years before he was able to convert it into a full-fledged motion picture. He completed the script just six months ago. Talking about his passion for filmmaking, he said: “I wanted to tell my stories and thoughts through films. That is the main reason behind my intention to become a director.”

Asked about the challenges and struggles he faced while making the film, Kiran shared that he is a risk-taker, highlighting that in order to grow and achieve something in life, taking risks is inevitable. “With that confidence, I have completed the shoot. Many expressed their doubts about me as I am a newcomer. But, I proceeded with those who believed me,” said the Jaan Say director.

When the anchor enquired about the theme of Jaan Say, Kiran was quick to reply that the story revolved around a woman, who was as sharp as Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya and as brave as Jhansi Lakshmibai, overcoming all the difficulties that are thrown at her. “The film will be very close to the people we see in our daily lives. I took a fictional character and placed it in current society,” explained the director.

Kiran also unveiled that Jaan Say, made on a budget of 10 crores will be released in the theatres in a couple of months. There will be a total of three songs in the upcoming movie. Along with a few senior actors, Jaan Say will also have some fresh faces as well. Telugu actor Ankit Koyya will be essaying the male lead, opposite actress Tanvi Ram.

