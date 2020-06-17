Criminal Complaint Against Salman Khan, Karan Johan for Allegedly Abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide

A criminal complaint was filed in a court here on Wednesday, accusing Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Aditya Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali of abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The complaint was filed by Sudhir Kumar Ojha, an advocate based here, before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar. Sources said it may come up for hearing in due course.

A couple of other filmmakers have also been named as co-accused in the case. Rajput's father K K Singh and actress Kangana Ranaut, who came out with an angry statement after his death blaming his suicide on rampant nepotism and favouritism in the film industry, have been named as witnesses.

Ojha, a serial litigant who remains in news for filing complaints against film personalities, politicians and foreign heads of state, few of which go beyond the admission stage, has invoked IPC sections 306, 109, 504 and 506.

The death of Patna-born Rajput, at a young age of 34, has triggered a wave of sorrow across Bihar. Youngsters who found inspiration in Rajput's brilliant academic career followed by success in TV and films, have also been shattered.

A 17-year-old girl ended her life in Rajendra Nagar locality of Patna on Tuesday. According to SHO of Kadamkuan police station, Nishikant Nishi, the girl hung herself from the ceiling of her home. In her statement before the police, the bereaved mother has said that the deceased had been depressed after doing badly in her board exams and after hearing about Rajput, who was her favourite actor. She kept watching the news incessantly and took the extreme step while she was alone at home, the mother told the police.

