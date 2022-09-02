Criminal Justice Fame Khushboo Atre: Didn't Think I'd Be Cast As Pankaj Tripathi's Wife | Exclusive

Khushboo Atre, who plays the role of Ratna, Madhav Mishra’s (Pankaj Tripathi) wife in Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, felt that she wouldn’t bag the part as the makers would hire someone well known for it. The actress, who is also a voice-over artist, shared with us that she thinks she is still unexplored when it comes to acting and would like to take on more challenging parts, something similar to Alia Bhatt in Darlings.

Talking about the latest season of Criminal Justice, and working with Tripathi, she told us, “Madhav Mishra got married the last season so this season shows his chemistry with his wife and how their relationship builds up. Working with him (Tripathi) was amazing as he is a humble man. Everything looks effortless on-screen because he is very accommodating and encouraging off-screen. We share a good rapport. He is a very senior actor, I respect him a lot and I also respect his boundaries and privacy. So I didn’t try to get too friendly but he is a really warm, accommodating and sorted person.”

She also said that she didn’t expect the makers to cast her. “For Criminal Justice, I didn’t think I will get the part. I thought someone well-known will be selected to play the role of Pankaj Tripathi’s wife but I am so glad I got this opportunity,” Khushboo shared.

Besides being an actress, Khushboo has also been working as a voice-over artist for a decade now and has been the voice of Emma Stone in the Hindi dub of the film Cruella. Talking about the same, she said, “It has been 10 years that I am working as a voice-over and dubbing artist. When I auditioned for Emma Stone’s voice, it felt amazing because when it comes to acting, you rarely get to play these kinds of characters. I don’t know when I will get to play a part like this on-screen. So I was really charged up during the auditions and I got good reactions later. I have done a lot of work as a voice-over artist and that has kept me going in Mumbai. It helped me survive.”

Asked about the kind of roles she would want to explore on camera, she expressed that she has not been explored properly yet. Although she is grateful for the opportunities that came her way, she shared that she still hasn’t gotten the thing she desired for.

“I am not getting the kind of roles I would love to do. I am not yet explored much and I would love to take on the opportunity to challenge myself as an actor. Right now, I am not in a position where I can pick and choose. I accept everything that comes my way because I want to show I exist. Recently, I watched Darlings and I loved the screenplay a lot. Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma- all of them did a brilliant job. So if I get something like this then it will be wonderful. I want to tell these kinds of stories and play these kinds of characters”, Khushboo said.

The actress also shared that she doesn’t want to get stuck doing similar kinds of things and has a list of renowned directors with whom she wants to work with. Asked who all are on the list, she answered, “Farhan Akhtar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Soojit Sircar,” and added that there are more.

Khushboo Atre also shot for a film in the UK, which she says will be released next year. She also has a film with Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the pipeline.

