Cringing So Hard: Netizens Don't Seem to be Fond of Netflix's Indian Matchmaking

Cringing So Hard: Netizens Don't Seem to be Fond of Netflix's Indian Matchmaking

Without mincing any words, a number of Twitter users tweeted their honest opinion about Netflix's new show, Indian Matchmaking.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 18, 2020, 8:07 PM IST
Netflix's docu-series-cum-reality-show Indian Matchmaking is one of the trending topics lately. Created in the US, the series follows a Mumbai-based matchmaker Sima Taparia, who guides clients in the U.S. and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era.

While the idea seems harmless at first, Twitterattis don't really seem to enjoy the show. Without mincing any words, a number of Twitter users tweeted their honest opinion about the show.

A Twitter user wrote, "wow Indian matchmaking is really a cesspool of casteism, colourism, sexism, classism and what is this matching kundlis and all. are we in the 21st century?? @NetflixIndia wtf do better (sic)."

Highlighting another problematic approach, another tweets, "The reason arranged marriage is predominantly a "Desi" thing is because it is rooted in caste. Its not about finding love, it's about keeping the bloodline "pure" or some other such nonsense. This institution needs to die, not be given a Netflix special. #IndianMatchmaking (sic)."

"Was super excited for indian matchmaking on netflix but truly hate the emphasis on being “fair” as a good quality to have," wrote a user on Twitter.

Here's how more users reacted to the show:

Starring Sima Taparia, Indian matchmaking is streaming on Netflix.

