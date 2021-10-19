Critics Applaud Marvel's Eternals for Redefining Superhero Movies, Specially Mention Post Credit Scene

The world premiere of Marvel Studios’ much-anticipated Eternals was held on Monday night at the iconic El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. With a stellar ensemble of cast promising the beginning of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, audiences across the world are certainly awaiting the film to reach cinemas. Eternals is directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao and stars a diverse cast: Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, and Kit Harington.

Critics delivered their verdict on social media as the world premiere happened this week. Film and television critic for Rotten Tomatoes Tessa Smith tweeted an exhilarating review which read, “Eternals is a freaking Masterpiece. Packed with adrenaline right from the start, but also filled with lots of heart and humour. So many MCU firsts Your mind will be Blown. Nods to comics but a totally unique story. Those end credits are Game Changers.”

Another early review shared by Radio Jockey Gabriel Carvalho read, “Had the honour of watching Eternals today. Marvel was never as thrilling and fun and deep as this film, that has one of the action scenes of the entire franchise. Angelina Jolie might be the MVP. Her performance would give her an Oscar, if the Academy was less conservative.”

Carvalho also applauded the post-credit scene in the latest Marvel movie and wrote, “the post-credits scene is overwhelming. Seriously, if you needed a reason to watch Eternals and make it another Marvel hit, surpassing a billion dollars, now you have it. Those 2 mins. sustain at least another 10 years of super-heroes.”

Dan Casey VP, Creative and Development from film and television review website Nerdist shared his thoughts on the movie and tweeted, “Eternals is one of Marvel’s most ambitious films. Epic in scope, lavishly shot, and totally unapologetic about how much lore it dumps on you. Terrific cast, great direction, and delightfully comic book-y.” Casey also mentioned in the following tweet, “It goes without saying, but the post-credits scenes are absolute bangers.”

The movie will be available in cinemas from November 5, with a 45-day theatrical release window before hittingDisney's streaming service.

