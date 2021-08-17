Critics Applaud MCU's Latest Superhero Movie Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest creation Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had its world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday and film critics have some good things to say about the movie. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the movie stars Simu Liu as Marvel’s newest superhero and eponymous character Shang Chi who is a martial arts master. Besides Liu, the movie also stars Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Michelle Yeoh, and Ben Kingsley in pivotal roles.

The premiere on Monday saw the star cast walking the red carpet as a special audience got the chance to watch the movie and share their first reaction on social media.

Wendy Lee Szany, member of Hollywood Critics Association, praised the movies and applauded actor Liu for his performance as she tweeted, “Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is PHENOMENAL. Get hyped. Even the fight scene/action sequence is better than the last. Simu Liu fully embraces the marvel superhero role." Szany also complimented the movie for its imagery, "killer soundtrack", and recommended fans to watch the movie on the big screen.

Collider editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub wrote on his Twitter handle, “Shangchi is like no Marvel movie you’ve seen. Love that it opens the door to a new world that I can’t wait to see more of. Simu Liu literally kicks so much ass and he is perfectly cast. Got to see it in Imax tonight and this is how you want to see it. Looked and sounded perfect.”

Host of Phase Zero - MCU podcast, Brandon Davis commended the action sequences of the movie and called the movie a fresh addition to the MCU. His tweet read, “Shang Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton brought something so fresh to the MCU. So much style and heart. The action is just absurdly epic. Simu Liu is a legend. He nails the action sequences, brings the heart, and has great timing with Awkwafina. Bravo.”

Although the movie will theatrical release on September 3 it will be shifted to Disney+ Hotstar after 45 days for the larger global audience considering the pandemic restrictions.

