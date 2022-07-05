Critics Call For Action To Keep Tamil Titles Instead Of English In Movies

The Tamil industry is seeing the growing trend of English titles in movies. This can especially be noted in some leading actors’ movies like Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Sivakarthikeyan. Critics are now calling for a change in the use of English titles for leading actors’ movies.

Doctor and Don, both starring Sivakarthikeyan, have been given English titles. Prince is also the title of his future flick. Aside from Sivakarthikeyan movies, English titles have been assigned to Vijay’s Beast and Rajinikanth’s Jailer. In this case, the English title of Captain Miller has been announced for the upcoming film directed by Arun Matheswaran and starring Dhanush. Similarly, the second film directed by Komali is likewise named Love Today.

Critics and aspirants of Tamil cinema are now calling for a change. They point out that there are many great words in Tamil and directors should try to use them as titles for depicting their Industry’s rich culture.

Since the black and white period of Tamil cinema, directors have used only Tamil terminology in their films. That custom gradually began to shift over time. After 2000, English titles and other colloquial terms were occasionally utilized as film titles.

