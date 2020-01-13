Critics' Choice Award Twitter Account Trolled By Fans for Using Incorrect Avengers: Endgame Picture

The Critics' Choice Award was a big night for Hollywood with many wins. One of these winners included the blockbuster film Avengers: Endgame. The film won an award in the Best Action Movie and Best Visual Effects Category.

Even though fans are very satisfied with the winnings of Avengers: Endgame, the Critics' Choice Award Twitter handle has become the center of attention for numerous trolls.

While congratulating all of the winners, the Twitter account used a picture of The Avengers from 2012 rather than from Avengers: Endgame. Fans were quick to point it out and ridicule the error. Interestingly, the same Twitter handle used the correct image while congratulating Endgame for its win in Visual Effects.

I assume you're using that time travel shot in this lol — Tiphany ⎊✵ Saw Just Mercy (@BrieisTea) January 13, 2020

this is a hate crime. — ceo of chicken run (@reyandbucky) January 13, 2020

it was a 3 hour movie and you chose this image... — jas loves knives out (@tomsbuzzcut) January 13, 2020

Apart from Best Action Movie and Visual Effects, Avengers: Endgame was also nominated for Best Science Fiction movie. Nevertheless, the superhero flick lost to Jordan Peele's Lupita Nyong'o starrer titled Us.

