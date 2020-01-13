Critics' Choice Award Twitter Account Trolled By Fans for Using Incorrect Avengers: Endgame Picture
Even though fans are very satisfied with the winnings of Avengers: Endgame, the Critics' Choice Award Twitter handle has become the center of attention for numerous trolls.
Even though fans are very satisfied with the winnings of Avengers: Endgame, the Critics' Choice Award Twitter handle has become the center of attention for numerous trolls.
The Critics' Choice Award was a big night for Hollywood with many wins. One of these winners included the blockbuster film Avengers: Endgame. The film won an award in the Best Action Movie and Best Visual Effects Category.
Even though fans are very satisfied with the winnings of Avengers: Endgame, the Critics' Choice Award Twitter handle has become the center of attention for numerous trolls.
While congratulating all of the winners, the Twitter account used a picture of The Avengers from 2012 rather than from Avengers: Endgame. Fans were quick to point it out and ridicule the error. Interestingly, the same Twitter handle used the correct image while congratulating Endgame for its win in Visual Effects.
.@Avengers: Endgame wins the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Action Movie. #AvengersEndgame @Avengers pic.twitter.com/390odv5UJz
— Critics' Choice (@CriticsChoice) January 13, 2020
I assume you're using that time travel shot in this lol
— Tiphany ⎊✵ Saw Just Mercy (@BrieisTea) January 13, 2020
this is a hate crime.
— ceo of chicken run (@reyandbucky) January 13, 2020
it was a 3 hour movie and you chose this image...
— jas loves knives out (@tomsbuzzcut) January 13, 2020
Congratulations to @Avengers: Endgame for winning the #criticschoice Award for Best Visual Effects. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/QuamCGngFL
— Critics' Choice (@CriticsChoice) January 13, 2020
Apart from Best Action Movie and Visual Effects, Avengers: Endgame was also nominated for Best Science Fiction movie. Nevertheless, the superhero flick lost to Jordan Peele's Lupita Nyong'o starrer titled Us.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Has a Heroic Weekend at Box Office, Earns Rs 61.75 Crore
- Kia Sells Only 4,645 Units of Seltos in December, Beaten by Hyundai Creta
- Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan Team up for Mr Lele, Release Date Announced
- Shraddha Kapoor Hilariously Trolls Varun Dhawan for Mr Lele First Look
- Ex-Bengaluru FC Manager Albert Roca Appointed as Coach of Hyderabad FC