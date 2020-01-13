Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Critics' Choice Award Twitter Account Trolled By Fans for Using Incorrect Avengers: Endgame Picture

Even though fans are very satisfied with the winnings of Avengers: Endgame, the Critics' Choice Award Twitter handle has become the center of attention for numerous trolls.

News18.com

Updated:January 13, 2020, 1:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Critics' Choice Award Twitter Account Trolled By Fans for Using Incorrect Avengers: Endgame Picture
Even though fans are very satisfied with the winnings of Avengers: Endgame, the Critics' Choice Award Twitter handle has become the center of attention for numerous trolls.

The Critics' Choice Award was a big night for Hollywood with many wins. One of these winners included the blockbuster film Avengers: Endgame. The film won an award in the Best Action Movie and Best Visual Effects Category.

Even though fans are very satisfied with the winnings of Avengers: Endgame, the Critics' Choice Award Twitter handle has become the center of attention for numerous trolls.

While congratulating all of the winners, the Twitter account used a picture of The Avengers from 2012 rather than from Avengers: Endgame. Fans were quick to point it out and ridicule the error. Interestingly, the same Twitter handle used the correct image while congratulating Endgame for its win in Visual Effects.

Apart from Best Action Movie and Visual Effects, Avengers: Endgame was also nominated for Best Science Fiction movie. Nevertheless, the superhero flick lost to Jordan Peele's Lupita Nyong'o starrer titled Us.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram