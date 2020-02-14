Take the pledge to vote

Critics' Choice Film Awards to Take Place on March 14 in Mumbai

The awards honour not just Hindi feature films but also movies in languages such as Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

IANS

February 14, 2020, 6:50 PM IST
The awards honour not just Hindi feature films but also movies in languages such as Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

The second edition of Critics' Choice Film Awards (CCFA) will take place on March 14 in Mumbai. The awards honour not just Hindi feature films but also movies in languages such as Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Anupama Chopra, Chairperson of the Film Critics Guild, said: "We are back again with the second edition of the Critics' Choice Film Awards where we recognise talent and story-telling in Indian feature films. Just like last time, we do not want to limit it to Hindi cinema, so the guild will be awarding cinema across eight languages."

A team of film critics across the nation have assembled to felicitate the Best Films which stood out with their impressive content and the performances that left a lasting impact.

Film Critics Guild and Motion Content Group in collaboration Vistas Media Capital have teamed up again for the second edition of the awards.

"As content producers ourselves, we value and understand the importance of an award like CCSA which differentiates itself on the basis of credibility and intent. The second year will witness some great films in multiple languages and we look forward to celebrating some great talent from the year gone by," said Abhayanand Singh, CEO Vistas Media Capital.

Sudip Sanyal, Business Head, Motion Content group, added: "In our continued commitment to honouring the best of the best in the feature films space across languages we are excited to partner the Film Critics Guild and Vistas Media Capital for the second edition of CCFA. Motion Content India believes in bringing credibility to the content space and Critics' Choice Awards is an effort towards the same."

During the first edition of the awards, Alia Bhatt and Vineet Kumar Singh were given the Best Actor Female and Male respectively.

