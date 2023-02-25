SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR is on roll! And there is no sign of slowing down. After bagging a nomination at the 95th Academy Awards, the film has now been nominated in the Critics Choice Super Awards in the Best Action Movie category, along with Top Gun: Maverick and Bullet Train. Ram Charan and Jr NTR are competing with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in the Best Actor category. The nominees were announced on the Critics Choice Awards site on February 23. The winners will be announced on March 16.

The official Twitter page of Critics Choice Awards shared the list of the nominees for Best Actor in an Action Movie including Nicolas Cage, Ram Charan, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and NT Rama Raj Jr. Elated with the nomination, Ram Charan reacted to the news and called it a “beautiful feeling to see our names next to legends.”

“Delighted to see my brother Jr NTR‘s and my name on the nominees’ list of Best Actor in an Action Movie. What a beautiful feeling to see our names next to legends like Nicolas Cage, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt!,” he wrote in the tweet.

Delighted to see my brother @tarak9999 ‘s and my name on the nominees list of Best Actor in an Action Movie. What a beautiful feeling to see our names next to legends like Nicolas Cage, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt! https://t.co/FVVPx1lm9i— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 25, 2023

The celebrations for the team don’t end here. RRR has bagged 4 awards at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards with the film bagging Best International Film, Best Action Film, Best Original song for Naatu Naatu and Best Stunts.

SS Rajamouli delivered a moving acceptance speech for Best Stunts as he received the trophy. He also dedicated the award to India, and said “Mera Bharat Mahaan.”

The RRR Movie shared a picture of MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose, SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan holding the HCA trophies with bright smiles on their face.

In Oscars 2023, RRR has been nominated for the song Naatu Naatu which was picturised on Ram and his co-star Jr NTR. The entire RRR team will be present in the US for the Oscars 2023, which is scheduled to happen on March 13. Music composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose earlier attended the Oscars luncheon. Since there was a bereavement (Taraka Ratna’s demise) in Jr NTR’s family, the actor is likely to arrive a little later.

