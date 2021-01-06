'Crorepati' Neha Shah is a Huge Amitabh Bachchan Fan, Brings Their Cute Idol to the Hot Seat

It was only recently revealed that Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, had just found its fourth crorepati in Dr Neha Shah. It also makes her the fourth female contestant to win the coveted cash prize on the quiz show. Before Dr Neha, teacher Anupa Das, communication manager Nazia Nasim, and IPS officer Mohita Sharma had turned crorepatis on the show's latest edition. Dr Neha is the first crorepati on the show in 2021.

As Neha arrived on the hot seat, she revealed that she is a big fan of Big B. She also shows him an idol of the two of them that she brought along with her. Later, she adds that she has been visiting the show for the last twenty years, since it kicked off in 2000, as audience.

A reel video also shows glimpses of Neha and Big B from previous times when he interacted with her. The cute moments win over the hearts of viewers. Neha says, "20 saal ki tamanna puri ho gayi," as she arrives on the KBC hot seat.

After she wins Rs 1 crore, Neha even asks Big B to say a film dialogue for her. He expresses surprise over the fact that Neha has just become a crorepati and all she cares about is Big B mouthing off a dialogue for her. "Kamaal hain aap," he says.

In an earlier promo, Neha had also flirted a little with Big B.

AB and our contestant DR. NEHA SHAH share a few lighthearted moments. Watch her on the hotseat, next week on #KBC12 at 9PM only on Sony TV.@SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/kXOmIs2LGX — sonytv (@SonyTV) January 3, 2021

Are you excited to watch this episode of KBC when it airs on Wednesday night on Sony TV?