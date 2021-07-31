Crowd Gathers at Sonu Sood's House to Celebrate His Birthday, Fan Paints Actor's Portrait With Tongue

Birthdays are always special and what makes them even more special is the amount of effort loved ones make to make the day memorable. And super-talented actor Sonu Sood will definitely agree with this. The actor was pleasantly surprised on July 30⁠ — the day he turned 48 ⁠— by his fans who came to wish him. Many arrived with posters of the star, bouquets and cakes. He graciously accepted the presents and later cut a birthday cake as everyone posed for the shutterbugs. It was indeed a special day for the actor to receive so much love from his fans.

But one fan who stood out will be remembered by Sonu for a long time. He painted a live portrait of the actor — who stood right next to him while the fan created his art, using his tongue instead of hands. Seeing the Happy New Year actor surrounded by so many fans, some people were concerned about his safety too⁠ — keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic. But Sonu seemed more than happy to mingle with everyone around on his special day. All in all, he had an enjoyable time with everyone who showered him with their heartfelt wishes and warm blessings.

Sonu Sood was in news for all the right reasons as he helped out people as COVID-19 hit India. From transporting migrant workers back home to delivering oxygen cylinders, he helped everyone in need. He also launched Sanjeevani - A Shot of Life, an initiative to spread awareness and encourage people to get vaccinated. Sonu also wrote a book, I Am No Messiah, sharing his experience of helping those in need.

The actor who impressed everyone in the commercially successful film Simmba, will soon be seen in the Telugu action-drama film Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi and Yash Raj Films’s Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar. Manushi Chillar will be making her debut with this project.

