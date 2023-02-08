Adi Saikumar, who was last seen in Shashikanth’s directorial Top Gear, is now preparing for his next venture, CSI Sanatan. The film touted to be an investigative thriller has been backed by Changanti Productions. Now, the release date of the film has been released by the makers. Aditya Music shared the poster CSI Sanatan, the production house shared that it is slated to hit the theatres on March 10.

The caption of the post read: “Clues. Investigation. Troubles and Team. CSI Sanatan is coming to theatres on March 10th.”

Here take a look at the post:

In the teaser of the film opens with Adi Saikumar’s voice saying, “When there is a murder then there will be a murder.” The actor is essaying the role of the detective who is investigating a murder with five suspects who have five different opinions. The teaser has glimpses of Adi thinking and finding all the clues around the murder. The video ends with Adi saying, “Now the real investigation starts.”

Recently, Aadi in an interview stated that his films come with good technical standards. “Even Sashi became a hit on Amazon Prime Video. Garam was a good actioner. Operation Gold Fish worked with the Hindi audience. Crazy Fellow became a hit on OTT," he added.

It is said that the film is in the final stage of editing and the producers are hoping the audience will love the film.

Apart from Adi Saikumar, the film also features Tarak Ponnappa, Vasanthi, Sanjay Reddy, Madhusudhan Rao, Ali Reza, Khayyum, Siva Karthik, Vikas, Ravi Prakash, and Bhupal Raju in pivotal roles. The film is penned and helmed by Siva Shankar Dev and the background music has been scored by Aneesh Solomon. Ganganamoni Shekar did the film’s cinematography, while it is edited by Amar Reddy.

