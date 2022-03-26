CSK v KKR: Aryan Khan Fills In For Shah Rukh Khan At Wankhede Stadium, Fan Say 'Ab Toh Jeet Kar Rahenge'

Aryan Khan has made his way to the Wankhede Stadium to show his support to the Kolkata Knight Riders. Aryan, who is the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, was spotted in the stands and cheering for the team. For his day out, Aryan opted for a black round-neck T-shirt. While he was surrounded by fellow KKR supporters, his sister Suhana Khan was nowhere o be seen. Aryan was filling in for SRK, who is currently in Spain shooting for his upcoming movie Pathaan.

Several happy KKR fans took to Twitter and rejoiced to see Jr Khan in the house. “Prince #AryanKhan in the house," tweeted a fan with pictures of Aryan in the stands. “Y’all ARYAN KHAN!!!! Ab toh jeet kr rahenge! (Now we will definitely win)," another fan said.

Aryan Khan has been filling his father’s shoes with regard to IPL. Since 2021, he has been attending the IPL auctions on behalf of Shah Rukh Khan. He was joined by Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta’s daughter Jahnavi Mehta. Juhi, Jay and Shah Rukh are co-owners of the team. This year, Suhana Khan was also seen with them at the IPL 2022 auctions.

Advertisement

Juhi had recently opened up about Aryan, Suhana and Jahnavi position in the KKR management. Speaking The Indian Express, she said that they are the present of the franchise. “Not just the future, they are the present of the team. It is very funny how there was a time when our kids would be at home and we would be on the screen. Suddenly, it was the other way around because I was home watching my daughter on-screen. It was beautiful. God bless her, Aryan and Suhana. I wish them all the best,” she said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.