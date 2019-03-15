English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CST Foot Overbridge Collapse: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini Lament Tragedy
Six people have been reported dead and 32 injured after the footbridge crashed on Thursday evening.
Six people have been reported dead and 32 injured after the footbridge crashed on Thursday evening.
Loading...
Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Hansal Mehta among others have expressed their sadness over the collapse of a portion of an overhead pedestrian bridge outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.
Six people have been reported dead and 32 injured after the footbridge crashed on Thursday evening.
Here's what the celebrities have tweeted to express their sorrow:
Amitabh Bachchan: In grief and in silent prayer! Mumbai city.
Hema Malini: Tragedy, this time in the heart of Mumbai! The foot over bridge at the CST suddenly collapsed... I pray for those who have lost their lives and for those now in hospital for treatment.
Anupam Kher: Deeply saddened to know about the bridge collapse in Mumbai. My thought and prayers are with the bereaved families. May God give them strength to deal with this loss.
Varun Grover: Every such act of negligence by the government should be counted as state-sponsored murder of its citizens. Makes one feel so angry and helpless. We use the local train and these stations daily and it's impossible now to not feel paranoid. Shame. Mumbai bridge collapse.
Hansal Mehta: Now the CST over bridge collapses. This city is collapsing and nobody really cares. This city is no place for human beings.
Aftab Shivdasani: Really sad and tragic news of the Mumbai bridge collapse... Sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and hope the injured recover soon. Wish the authorities would pay more attention to civilian safety. Innocent lives wouldn't be lost Mumbaikar.
Arbaaz Khan: Mumbai bridge collapse... Extremely saddened by the bridge collapse incident at CST. Tragic and unnecessary loss of innocent lives. Prayers with the victims and injured and heartfelt condolences to their families.
Tamannaah Bhatia: Truly saddened to hear about the horrid news of Mumbai bridge collapse. My condolences to the families of the bereaved and wish for a speedy recovery for those injured.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Six people have been reported dead and 32 injured after the footbridge crashed on Thursday evening.
Here's what the celebrities have tweeted to express their sorrow:
Amitabh Bachchan: In grief and in silent prayer! Mumbai city.
Hema Malini: Tragedy, this time in the heart of Mumbai! The foot over bridge at the CST suddenly collapsed... I pray for those who have lost their lives and for those now in hospital for treatment.
Anupam Kher: Deeply saddened to know about the bridge collapse in Mumbai. My thought and prayers are with the bereaved families. May God give them strength to deal with this loss.
Varun Grover: Every such act of negligence by the government should be counted as state-sponsored murder of its citizens. Makes one feel so angry and helpless. We use the local train and these stations daily and it's impossible now to not feel paranoid. Shame. Mumbai bridge collapse.
Hansal Mehta: Now the CST over bridge collapses. This city is collapsing and nobody really cares. This city is no place for human beings.
Aftab Shivdasani: Really sad and tragic news of the Mumbai bridge collapse... Sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and hope the injured recover soon. Wish the authorities would pay more attention to civilian safety. Innocent lives wouldn't be lost Mumbaikar.
Arbaaz Khan: Mumbai bridge collapse... Extremely saddened by the bridge collapse incident at CST. Tragic and unnecessary loss of innocent lives. Prayers with the victims and injured and heartfelt condolences to their families.
Tamannaah Bhatia: Truly saddened to hear about the horrid news of Mumbai bridge collapse. My condolences to the families of the bereaved and wish for a speedy recovery for those injured.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Supreme Court Has Given me a Huge Lifeline: Sreesanth
- Milan Talkies Movie Review: Tigmanshu Dhulia's Tenderest Tale is a Delightful Watch
- Avengers Endgame: Jeremy Renner's New Hawkeye Hairdo is Attention Worthy, But Fans Are Divided
- World Sleep Day: Sleeplessness Costs the World More Than a Trillion Dollars a Year
- A Woman Celebrated Pi-Day by Breaking The Guinness World Record For Most Calculated Digits
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results