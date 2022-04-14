‘Cub’ Esha Deol Shares Throwback Picture of 'Lion' Dharmendra Letting Her Roar, See Post

The veteran actor Dharmendra shares a close bond with all his children. He is often seen supporting his family on various occasions. His children also never leave a chance to adore him. Just a few hours ago, Dharmendra’s elder daughter Esha Deol shared a throwback picture from her childhood on her Instagram feed that is too cute to miss.

The adorable picture features young Dharmendra holding his cute little girl Esha in his arms. While Dharmendra is posing for the camera, Esha is lost in her own world. Referring to herself as a “cub" and his dad to be a “lion," Esha captioned the monochrome photo, “The lion filled with pride as he lets his cub roar.”

People loved the father-daughter duo and showered love and blessings on their adorable picture. Baghban actress Lillete Dubey took to the comments section and wrote, “Love it," followed by a heart emoticon. Fans also didn’t stay behind from praising the blast from the past. While one of the users commented, “Such a beautiful picture. God bless,” while another wrote: “Cute photo."

This isn’t the first time Esha is treating her fans to throwback memories from her childhood. Earlier, she posted a video from her childhood on Dharmendra’s birthday last year.

In the video, we can see the little Esha cutting the cake with her father on the latter’s birthday. She captioned the photo, “Today is papa’s birthday. This is how we celebrated papa’s birthday way back in the 80’s."

In another throwback snap, we can see Dharmendra and Esha playing with a bird in a garden.

By looking at the heartfelt posts of Esha, we can undoubtedly call Esha daddy’s little princess. For the unversed, Esha is Dharmendra’s eldest daughter from his second marriage with Hema Malini. The veteran stars are also parents to daughter Ahana. The actor also has sons Sunny and Bobby Deol with his first wife Prakash Kaur.

