'Cube' Japanese Remake Being Developed By Shochiku

Los Angeles: Japanese film production and distribution company Shochiku is developing a remake of 1997 fantasy-thriller “Cube”. Directed by Vincenzo Natali, the Canadian production revolved around six people who find themselves trapped in a maze-like cube and have to figure a way out, while evading fatal traps.

The original film became a cult hit in Japan following its September 1998 local release. According to Variety, the remake will feature Japanese actors Suda Masaki, Okada Masaki, Tashiro Hikaru, Saito Takumi, Yoshida Kotaro and Anne as the six lead characters.

Shimizu Yasuhiko, whose credits include the 2019 movie Vice”, has directed the new film, with Natali on board as creative advisor. Tokuo Koji has adapted the screenplay. No one can resist the powerful system of the ‘Cube’. In making this film, it was as though we entered the Cube itself. (That was because we shot the entire film in one place.) We then had to confront ourselves. What lurks in the abyss of the self hope or despair? You will soon be in the Cube with us. In fact, you may already be in it,” Shimizu said in a statement. The film was shot in October and November of last year. It will open in Japan on October 22, 2021, with Shochiku distributing.