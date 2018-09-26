Cult Film 'Almost Famous' to be Turned Into Stage Musical

The hit comedy film Almost Famous, which released in 2000, will now be turned into a musical performance.According to rollingstone.com, it will feature music by composer Tom Kitt, who previously scored Next to normal and Bring it on.Excited about the stage adaptation, director Cameron Crowe said: "It feels like a new adventure, a natural progression but still true to the question that started it all. ‘What do you love about music?' Can't wait to bring it to you in the coming months."Almost Famous is loosely based on Crowe's experience as a teenager writing for Rolling Stone in the early '70s. Actor Patrick Fugit plays the 15-year-old journalist who follows the rock band Stillwater to write a cover story for the magazine.Crowe is currently writing the book for the musical with Jeremy Herrin directing the show.