English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cult Horror Screenwriter-Director Larry Cohen Dead at 77
In a career than spanned more than four decades, Larry Cohen worked extensively in TV and films in the horror genre.
Image: Scarecrow Video/Twitter
Loading...
Larry Cohen, the writer-director best known for his work in horror and films on exploitation of black people, including the cult classic It's Alive, Black Caesar, and Hell Up in Harlem, has died. He was 77.
Cohen's friend, actor and publicist Shade Rupe confirmed the news, which was announced in a post on Cohen's official Facebook page. Rupe said Cohen died here on Saturday night surrounded by loved ones.
"The entire King Cohen team mourns the loss of its star, hero and King, Larry Cohen. His unparalleled talents were surpassed only by his giant heart. The impact he made on television and cinema will be felt forever, and our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and fans," reads the post.
Cohen began his career in the 1960s in television, writing scripts for episodes of well-known TV series including The Defenders, Espionage and The Invaders. In the 1970s, Cohen began to focus on filmmaking, penning and directing the 1974 horror sleeper hit It's Alive.
He continued to produce low-budget horror films featuring a police procedural element through the 1980s, often working with the actor Michael Moriarty. The duo collaborated in the 1982's Q and followed it up with The Stuff in 1985. Cohen also directed Bette Davis in her last film, Wicked Stepmother in 1989. He directed The Ambulance in the 1990s and the Blaxploitation film Original Gangstas, but eventually began focusing on screenwriting.
Cohen was included in the Showtime TV anthology Masters of Horror in 2006, among filmmakers like Wes Craven, Dario Argento, John Carpenter, David Cronenberg and more. His segment, Pick Me Up, starred Fairuza Balk, Laurene Landon and Moriarty.
Gremlins director Joe Dante remembered Cohen on Twitter, calling him a "true original".
Baby Driver helmer Edgar Wright also paid tribute to Cohen, writing that he "truly was an independent freewheeling movie legend. For so many fun high concept genre romps with ideas bigger than the budgets, for so many truly inspiring cult movies, I thank you Larry."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Cohen's friend, actor and publicist Shade Rupe confirmed the news, which was announced in a post on Cohen's official Facebook page. Rupe said Cohen died here on Saturday night surrounded by loved ones.
"The entire King Cohen team mourns the loss of its star, hero and King, Larry Cohen. His unparalleled talents were surpassed only by his giant heart. The impact he made on television and cinema will be felt forever, and our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and fans," reads the post.
Cohen began his career in the 1960s in television, writing scripts for episodes of well-known TV series including The Defenders, Espionage and The Invaders. In the 1970s, Cohen began to focus on filmmaking, penning and directing the 1974 horror sleeper hit It's Alive.
He continued to produce low-budget horror films featuring a police procedural element through the 1980s, often working with the actor Michael Moriarty. The duo collaborated in the 1982's Q and followed it up with The Stuff in 1985. Cohen also directed Bette Davis in her last film, Wicked Stepmother in 1989. He directed The Ambulance in the 1990s and the Blaxploitation film Original Gangstas, but eventually began focusing on screenwriting.
Cohen was included in the Showtime TV anthology Masters of Horror in 2006, among filmmakers like Wes Craven, Dario Argento, John Carpenter, David Cronenberg and more. His segment, Pick Me Up, starred Fairuza Balk, Laurene Landon and Moriarty.
Gremlins director Joe Dante remembered Cohen on Twitter, calling him a "true original".
Baby Driver helmer Edgar Wright also paid tribute to Cohen, writing that he "truly was an independent freewheeling movie legend. For so many fun high concept genre romps with ideas bigger than the budgets, for so many truly inspiring cult movies, I thank you Larry."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kesari Weekend Collection: Akshay Kumar's War Drama Banks Close to 80 Cr at Box Office
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Five Incidents in India Which Indicate How Addictive The Battle Royale Game Can be
- IPL 2019: BSNL Introduces Rs 199, Rs 499 Prepaid Plans With Free Cricket SMS Alerts, Daily Data And More
- A Company Will Pay You Rs 69,000 to Binge Watch All MCU Movies Before Avengers Endgame Releases
- Alia Bhatt Declares Love for Ranbir Kapoor, Uday Chopra Clarifies His 'I am Not Okay' Tweet
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results