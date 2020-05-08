MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Cure Your Lockdown Blues With This Throwback Video Of Taimur

Cure Your Lockdown Blues With This Throwback Video Of Taimur

In the video, Taimur Ali Khan can be seen wearing white kurta and pyjama.His uncle Armaan Jain also dons a white kurta over blue jeans in the same photo.

Share this:

Son of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most popular toddlers today. Testament to his high fan following is the fact that a clip of the three-year-old simply smiling goes viral online.

The kid has become accustomed to his own band of paparazzi crew who look for the perfect shot whenever Taimur is out of the house. With lockdown in place though, Taimur has had to stay inside with mother Kareena sharing some glimpses of the little Pataudi enjoying his home time.

However, here is an adorable video of Taimur doing the rounds on the internet today. The old video features him cutely strutting towards his uncle Armaan Jain and patting him.

Armaan, who had not noticed him till this moment, looks up being pleasantly surprised and plants a kiss on his forehead. Then, Taimur gives a priceless smile and walks back.

Taimur can be seen wearing a white kurta and pajama, while Armaan also dons a white kurta over blue jeans.

A few days ago Kareena had shared a picture of Saif giving Taimur a quarantine haircut.

View this post on Instagram

Haircut anyone? ‍♀️

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Kareena has already dubbed Taimur to be the ‘in house Picasso’, who does not even spare walls.

Here is another piece of the toddler’s creative art.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading