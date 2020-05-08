Cure Your Lockdown Blues With This Throwback Video Of Taimur

Son of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most popular toddlers today. Testament to his high fan following is the fact that a clip of the three-year-old simply smiling goes viral online.

The kid has become accustomed to his own band of paparazzi crew who look for the perfect shot whenever Taimur is out of the house. With lockdown in place though, Taimur has had to stay inside with mother Kareena sharing some glimpses of the little Pataudi enjoying his home time.

However, here is an adorable video of Taimur doing the rounds on the internet today. The old video features him cutely strutting towards his uncle Armaan Jain and patting him.

Armaan, who had not noticed him till this moment, looks up being pleasantly surprised and plants a kiss on his forehead. Then, Taimur gives a priceless smile and walks back.

Taimur can be seen wearing a white kurta and pajama, while Armaan also dons a white kurta over blue jeans.

A few days ago Kareena had shared a picture of Saif giving Taimur a quarantine haircut.

Kareena has already dubbed Taimur to be the ‘in house Picasso’, who does not even spare walls.

Here is another piece of the toddler’s creative art.

Follow @News18Movies for more