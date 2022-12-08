Current Laga Re Launch: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Pack In The PDA In Adorable Pics; Check Here

DeepVeer fans have been super excited ever since a glimpse from Current Laga Re was released. The peppy dance number from Ranveer Singh starrer much-anticipated film Cirkus sees Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh set the dance floor on fire with their killer moves. On Tuesday, the song was launched at a special event in Mumbai that saw the likes of Ranveer, Deepika and Cirkus’ director, Rohit Shetty, too. DeepVeer are seen packing in the PDA in glimpses from the event, and their fans are all hearts.

The first song from the comedy-drama sees the Om Shanti Om actress dressed in a bright pink traditional ensemble which seems likely inspired by a traditional Bharatanatyam outfit. On the other hand, Ranveer is dressed in a plain all-black outfit in the song.

In pictures from the event, Deepika looked chic in a pink suit and pants, with a high pony. On the other hand, Ranveer looked dapper as he donned an all-black outfit.

See the pics here:

Check out the song here:

The song brought back memories of Chennai Express’ One Two Three Four as it began with a verse in Tamil. The song then turns into Hindi but the typical Tamil kuthu song seems to be the overall theme of the song. To top it off, Ranveer and Deepika share a fun chemistry in the music which shows them in a never-before-seen avatar on the big screen. We are already searching for our dance shoes and preparing to bring the house down with the track.

As for Cirkus, Ranveer Singh stars alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma. Besides Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn will also appear in the film in cameo roles. The film is loosely based on several films and plays, including Angoor, Do Dooni Chaar, and Bhranti Bilas, all of which were adapted from William Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors.”

The film stars Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in double roles, and it reveals what happens after they realise it. The trailer also shows Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, both of whom are reminiscent of 1980s actresses. Needless to say, the trailer is entertaining and cheerful, promising “four times the fun." However, Deepika Padukone’s special appearance in the trailer will undoubtedly catch your attention. She can be seen tapping her feet with Ranveer near the end of the video.

