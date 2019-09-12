Take the pledge to vote

'Curves are Cute,' Says Jennifer Winget in Latest Instagram Post

In the photo, Jennifer can be seen sitting on a balcony, striking a cool pose. The actor sported an orange-peach dress and flip flops.

Trending Desk

September 12, 2019
Jennifer Winget has been a fan favourite for quite some time now. The Beyhadh 2 star who has also done shows like Bepannaah and Beyhadh is pretty active on social media and has a huge fan following. The gorgeous actor likes to keep her fans updated with her whereabouts and her work.

Known for her stylish looks and locks, recently Jennifer shared a stunning image of herself while holidaying with her family, leaving her fans mesmerised.

In the photo, Jennifer can be seen sitting on a balcony, striking a cool pose. The actor sported an orange-peach dress and flip flops. Jennifer captioned the photo in a witty way, writing, “Curves are cute, no?”

Jennifer announced that she will be a part of Beyhadh 2 following a lot of speculations, and the shooting of the same will commence in a short while. Notably, Jennifer was last seen in Bepannaah with Harshad Chopda as Zoya.

Recently, Jennifer Winget and Drashti Dhami caught up with each other after a long time, and posted a series of adorable pictures filled with love and hugs.

Sharing this adorable picture on Instagram, Jennifer wrote, "Kisses, smiles and cuddles every time I meet this ray of sunshine. A proper catch up is long due @dhamidrashti Let’s make it happen!!" While these pictures remind us of our BFF, Drashti was quick to reply saying, "I knw !!!!! Its been very long !!!! @sehban_azim and no @jenniferwinget1 is not goin to the initiative .... i will !!! So yes next week i will make a plan !!!"

