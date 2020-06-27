Custodial Deaths in Tamil Nadu : Konkona, Pa Ranjith Demand Justice for Father-Son Duo

Many celebrities including Konkona Sensharma and Jayram Ravi have sought justice for the bereaved family of shopkeeper Jeyaraj and his son Bennix who were allegedly killed in police custody in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu.

According to reports, the father-son duo were arrested for allegedly keeping their stores open past permitted hours in the state which is still observing a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Both men were allegedly kept in police custody and died within hours of each other two days later.

Here is what the celebs said:

#JUSTICEFORJAYARAJANDBENNIX

Speak up against police brutality! — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) June 27, 2020

HORRIFIED to hear of the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix in #Sathankulam

May they R.I.P.

This is NOT the work of Good and Honest police men who uphold Justice, Law & Order.

This is the work of a few sadistic and barbaric criminals in uniform!#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — Gautham Karthik (@Gautham_Karthik) June 25, 2020

Terrified to hear the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix.

Totally inhuman and couldn’t digest the torture they must’ve gone thru.Let’s raise our voices for this ruthless act India! Jeyaraj and Fenix are the George Floyd of India.#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) June 26, 2020

What happened in Saththankulam is HORRIBLE!! Insult to Humanism... The accused officials needs to be Punished and Justice has to be given to those poor souls.... Some Humans are more dangerous than Viruses!!#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) June 25, 2020

#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix No one is above the law, justice must be done for this inhuman act. — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) June 25, 2020