1-MIN READ

Custodial Deaths in Tamil Nadu : Konkona, Pa Ranjith Demand Justice for Father-Son Duo

Tamil Nadu shopkeeper Jeyaraj and his son Bennix have been allegedly killed in police custody in Thoothukudi district.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 27, 2020, 4:12 PM IST
Many celebrities including Konkona Sensharma and Jayram Ravi have sought justice for the bereaved family of shopkeeper Jeyaraj and his son Bennix who were allegedly killed in police custody in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu.

According to reports, the father-son duo were arrested for allegedly keeping their stores open past permitted hours in the state which is still observing a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Both men were allegedly kept in police custody and died within hours of each other two days later.

Here is what the celebs said:

