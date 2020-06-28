Custodial Deaths in Tamil Nadu: Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma Demand Justice for Father-Son Duo

Many celebrities including Konkona Sen Sharma and Jayram Ravi have sought justice for the bereaved family of shopkeeper Jeyaraj and his son Bennix who were allegedly killed in police custody in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu.

According to reports, the father-son duo were arrested for allegedly keeping their stores open past permitted hours in the state which is still observing a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Both men were allegedly kept in police custody and died within hours of each other two days later.

Condemning the incident, Priyanka Chopra shared: "Reeling from what I am hearing. Absolutely stunned, sad and angry. No human being deserves such brutality, whatever be the crime. The guilty must not be allowed to go unpunished. We need facts. I cannot even begin to imagine what the family must be going through. Sending strength and prayers. We need to use our collective voices to seek #JusticeForJayarajandBennicks."



"This might just be one case out of many but it takes only one case to begin the snowball effect. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix. It could've been anyone we know. Details are scary and gut wrenching," tweeted Taapsee Pannu.

"Hope this is investigated thoroughly and justice prevails," shared Anushka Sharma in her Instagram story.

"We go to the police when we are in danger. How can they BE the danger? Every single cop involved in their death needs to pay for this. I cannot imagine the pain the father and son went through. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix," shared Parineeti Chopra.

Disha Patani shared a cartoon showing police beating up two people. It is captioned: "The unchained animals".

"That's so sad, please give justice," wrote the actress.

Rakul Preet Singh wrote: "This is heartbreaking .I am disgusted. This kind of brutality is inhuman and no one has the right to treat another life in this manner .Makes me sick to the stomach. Strength to the family members of the deceased .This should not be tolerated. I demand #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix."

Actors Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Kharbanda, Gauhar Khan and several others shared a video of a radio jockey from Chennai who describes how the father-son were killed alleging police brutality.

Sharing the video, Kiara Advani posted: "Absolutely horrific. #JusticeForJayarajAndFenix."

"The cops need to be arrested for murder charges. This isn't torture by cops, this is what rapists do. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix," expressed Esha Gupta.

The two police officials allegedly responsible for the deaths have been suspended while the Inspector of Sathankulam was kept under compulsory waiting.

Reacting to the same, actor Abhishek Banerjee posted: "Transfer isn't the punishment. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix."

Actor and standup comedian Vir Das tweeted: "What happened to a father and son at the hands of those policemen is wrong at every human level and every single person irrespective of place of origin or political belief needs to stand up for them. It is plain horrific and wrong. DEMAND action. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix"

"This has to stop. #policebrutality" wrote filmmaker Zoya Akhtar condemning the incident.

"Heartbreaking to read about extreme police brutality. How can the force that is meant to protect citizens be so vindictive towards the citizens? So barbaric and so cruel. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix," shared filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava.

Here is what some other celebs said:





#JUSTICEFORJAYARAJANDBENNIX

Speak up against police brutality!

— Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) June 27, 2020

HORRIFIED to hear of the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix in #Sathankulam May they R.I.P. This is NOT the work of Good and Honest police men who uphold Justice, Law & Order. This is the work of a few sadistic and barbaric criminals in uniform!#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — Gautham Karthik (@Gautham_Karthik) June 25, 2020





Terrified to hear the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix. Totally inhuman and couldn’t digest the torture they must’ve gone thru.Let’s raise our voices for this ruthless act India! Jeyaraj and Fenix are the George Floyd of India.#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) June 26, 2020





What happened in Saththankulam is HORRIBLE!! Insult to Humanism... The accused officials needs to be Punished and Justice has to be given to those poor souls.... Some Humans are more dangerous than Viruses!!#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) June 25, 2020







#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix No one is above the law, justice must be done for this inhuman act.

— Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) June 25, 2020