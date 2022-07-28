'Cut Actors' Remuneration,' Say Telugu Producers Amid Rising Production Costs

The Active Telugu Film Producers Guild and Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the key concerns of the producers, who demanded cutting down actors’ remuneration and other production costs.

C Kalyan, who is the noted producer and president of the Telugu Film Producers Council, talked to the media on Wednesday, saying that the concerns of producers in the Guild are the same as the rest in the Telugu Film Producers Council. He also added that he hopes to find a way to settle the issues.

C Kalyan said that the film industry representatives from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have concerns and they will have another meeting on July 30. The general body meeting of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce will be held on July 31. The producers have also demanded the shooting of films be stopped. When C Kalyan was asked about the same, he said that they are in the process of working out solutions.



The Active Telugu Film Producers Guild, which was formed separately by a group of producers who regularly make movies, is headed by producer Dil Raju. The Guild demanded that the remuneration of the actors be cut and production costs are brought down. The post-pandemic era has seen films with big stars failing at the box office and seeing the situation, the producers have demanded the same.

The Guild said, “Post-pandemic with changing revenue situations and increasing costs, it has become important for producers to discuss all issues being faced by the filmmakers.” They also stated that it is their responsibility to better the ecosystem and ensure that they are releasing their films in a healthy environment.

Reportedly, Telugu Film Producers Council has taken a key decision on Tuesday given rising concerns for theatrical business. To ensure bigger and better footfall for all upcoming cinemas, producers have decided to maintain a gap of at least 10 weeks between theatrical release and OTT release.

