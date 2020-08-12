Cutest Cheerleader: Ahead of Gunjan Saxena Release, Janhvi Kapoor Pens Post for Boney Kapoor

Ahead of the release of her next film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, actress Janhvi Kapoor has penned a post for her father, Boney Kapoor. Along with it, she posted a black-and-white picture, in which Boney Kapoor can be seen kissing Janhvi's hand.

Captioning the photo, Janhvi wrote, "Me and Gunjan Mam have a couple of things in common; we love dessert, we have long arms, and we have the best fathers in the whole world. My biggest cutest cheerleader. Love you... sorry for troubling you.#tbt to chubbier, fun-er days."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Aug 11, 2020 at 1:33am PDT

Meanwhile, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was under scrutiny and had received backlash when the trailer of the film was released. The promotional updates from the film have invited trolling and hate messages from people who have been calling out Janhvi's privilege on social media.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Janhvi said that now is the time to exercise sensitivity both for the film and the emotions that people are going through at the present moment. "To take away from what (people are) feeling would be slightly demeaning," she said, adding, “I know I’m confident of what I’ve done, and I’m confident of the film and the story. I don’t think there’s any reason for us to be apologetic for what we’ve done.”

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is inspired by the life of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, who entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War. Janhvi plays the titular role of Gunjan Saxena. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza.