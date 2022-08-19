CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Cuttputlli Teaser: Akshay Kumar Has to Play Mind Games to Hunt Down Serial Killer, Watch
1-MIN READ

Cuttputlli Teaser: Akshay Kumar Has to Play Mind Games to Hunt Down Serial Killer, Watch

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 19, 2022, 16:53 IST

Mumbai, India

The teaser of Akshay Kumar Starrer Cuttputlli is out

The teaser of Akshay Kumar Starrer Cuttputlli is out, and the film will release directly on Disney + Hotstar on the 2nd of September

The teaser of the psychological thriller Cuttputlli, starring Akshay Kumar, was released today. The film will be releasing directly on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2. Produced by industry veteran Vashu Bhagnani, the film is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari of Bell Bottom fame. Akshay Kumar would be seen in the role of a police officer, who is out to hunt for a serial killer. He shared the teaser on social media and wrote, “Yeh khel power ka nahi, mind ka hai. Aur is mind game mein aap aur mainsab #Cuttputlli hain. Dropping on @DisneyPlusHS , 2nd September.” Check it out here:

In a statement, the Akshay Kumar said that he has been searching for a script like his 1992 blockbuster “Khiladi” to return to the thriller genre. “‘Khiladi’ was a special movie for me in more ways than one – a thriller that changed my life and established my identity in the movies. All these years I kept seeking a script in the thriller genre with an element of the unthinkable. And ‘Cuttputlli’ came my way and totally thrilled’ me! “It has been a delight to work with Pooja entertainment and Ranjit yet again. I want this film to be watched by a large audience across the globe; hence I have chosen a streaming platform like Disney + Hotstar to showcase ‘Cuttputlli’,” the actor said.

Cuttputlli has screenplay and dialogues by Aseem Arrora, whose credits include Bell Bottom and Ek Villain Returns. National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi is also a part of the film. It is produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment.

first published:August 19, 2022, 16:53 IST
