Cyberabad Traffic Police Mock New RRR Poster Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Makers Respond

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum-opus RRR is often in the news. This time, the film made headlines after the Cyberabad Traffic Police made fun of the film’s new poster starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

In the poster, JR NTR’s character Komaram Bheem can be seen riding a motorcycle, while Ram Charan’s character Alluri Sitarama Raju rides pillion. Releasing the poster on social media, the makers tweeted, “Ramaraju & Bheem."

However, the Cyberabad Traffic Police’s reaction to the poster quickly went viral. Known for posting witty tweets from their official Twitter account, they shared an edited version of the poster where Ram Charan and JR NTR could be seen wearing helmets. They tweeted, Now it is perfect. “Wear Helmet. Be Safe."

However, the makers took this dig in stride. They responded, “Still it’s not perfect. The number plate is missing," with a wining emoji.

Still it’s not perfect. The number plate is missing 😉— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) June 29, 2021

Meanwhile, RRR is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and JR NTR respectively. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt also play pivotal roles in the film. RRR was scheduled to release on October 13 this year but it has been reported that makers are considering a delay due to Covid-19.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here