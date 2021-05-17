Cyclone Tauktae: Actor Kartik Aaryan Urges People to Stay Inside

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is an avid social media user and uses his handles to talk about important issues often, recently shared a post asking people to stay inside in the wake of the cyclone Tauktae. Sharing a picture of him in a black outfit and wayfarers, he wrote, “#Tauktae One more reason to stay inside".

The cyclone storm that originated over the east central Arabian Sea has turned into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm”, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed.

Meanwhile, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor was in news recently for importing a Lamborghini car for which he shelled out Rs 4.5 crore, and later putting it on display for the media. Around the same time, news came of his exit from the under-production film Dostana 2. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions even released a statement confirming his separation from the sequel for the 2008 movie. He will be next seen in the reboot of the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here