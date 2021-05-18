Cyclone Tauktae Wreaks Havoc Outside Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Under-construction Home

Cyclone Tauktae passed through Mumbai on Monday. The heavy rains and winds uprooted trees outside actor Ranbir Kapoor’s under-construction property in Bandra locality of the city. A video shared by photographer Viral Bhayani showed branches of the trees scattered around the property. Ranbir along with his girlfriend, actress Alia Bhatt visited the site earlier today.

Beside Ranbir, the street leading up to Jeetendra and Ekta Kapoor’s house was also impacted by the cyclone. A tree blocked the street outside Jeetendra and Ekta’s bungalow in the Juhu locality of the city.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia, who’ve been dating for some time, are awaiting the release of Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra marks Ranbir and Alia’s first onscreen collaboration together. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and others. Apart from Brahmastra, Alia has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathwadi and SS Rajamouli’s RRR to her credit while Ranbir will be seen in Shamshera and Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

