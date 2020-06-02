CycloneNisarga: Akshay Kumar Urges Everyone To Take Necessary Precautions

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has released a video and urged everyone to take necessary precautions when cyclone Nisarga hits Mumbai. In the video, he is talking about the rainy season in Mumbai, and how this year is turning out to be one of the worst.

He tweeted, "The much-awaited Mumbai rains are here but this year we have an uninvited guest, #CycloneNisarga! In case it does hit us, here are some precautions shared by @mybmc, we will get through this as well. Praying for everyone’s well-being."

Today, he also posted a video to urge everyone to go back to their work places with all the pracautions. In the video posted by PIB, Kumar can be seen talking to a fellow actor about taking necessary precautions while joinig back the work.

Kumar advocates the use of masks and following the social distancing rules all the time. The government has started easing out the lockdown in a phased manner.

Earlier, Kumar was accused of flying her sister and her family on a chartered plane during lockdown. To which, he responded on Twitter. He said, "This news about me booking a charter flight for my sister and her two kids is fake from start to end. She has not travelled anywhere since the lockdown and she has only one child!"

"Contemplating legal action, enough of putting up with false, concocted reports," he added.

On the film front, Akshay is awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi and Laxxmi Bomb. He also has Prithiviraj biopic.