Cyrus Mistry Passes Away: Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty, Others Offer Condolences

In a shocking turn of events, former Chairman of Tata Group Cyrus Mistry passed away in a road accident in Palghar, Maharashtra. Several celebrities and politicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to Mistry and offer their condolences. The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher shared a photo of Mistry and expressed his grief.

He wrote, “Deeply saddened to know about the untimely demise of #CyrusMistry in a road accident. My condolences to his family and friends! Om Shanti!”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Deeply saddened to know about the untimely demise of <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/CyrusMistry?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#CyrusMistry</a> in a road accident. My condolences to his family and friends! Om Shanti!🙏🕉 <a href=”https://t.co/W6kVmvfqwW”>pic.twitter.com/W6kVmvfqwW</a></p>— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) <a href=”https://twitter.com/AnupamPKher/status/1566420559751442432?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 4, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Suniel Shetty called it ‘shocking news’ and tweeted, “Shocking News. Rest in Peace #CyrusMistry Heartfelt condolences to the family.”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Shocking News. Rest in Peace <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/CyrusMistry?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#CyrusMistry</a> Heartfelt condolences to the family 🙏 <a href=”https://t.co/9v7ll5TN0F”>pic.twitter.com/9v7ll5TN0F</a></p>— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) <a href=”https://twitter.com/SunielVShetty/status/1566416573467725824?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 4, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Boman Irani wrote, “ Shocked and saddened by the news of the passing of #cyrusmistri . A giant loss for the country, the business world and the Parsi community. Too young, too sad.”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Shocked and saddened by the news of the passing of <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/cyrusmistri?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#cyrusmistri</a> .<br>A giant loss for the country, the business world and the Parsi community.<br>Too young, too sad.</p>— Boman Irani (@bomanirani) <a href=”https://twitter.com/bomanirani/status/1566410507904778240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 4, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river when the car that he was in rammed into a divider. Two people, including Mistry, died on the spot while the remaining two sustained heavy injuries and have been rushed to a hospital in Gujarat. As can be seen from the visuals of the accident, Cyrus Mistry – who succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Sons but was later ousted in India’s most high-profile boardroom coup – was travelling in a Mercedes-Benz SUV.

