Cyrus Sahukar on Reuniting With Ira Dubey For Potluck: Got Many Sweet Messages From Aisha Fans

Cyrus Sahukar is starring in SonyLIV’s upcoming family dramedy Potluck, which has an ensemble cast featuring Jatin Sial, Kitu Gidwani, Shikha Talsania, Harman Singha, Saloni Khanna and Siddhant Karnick in lead roles. The show chronicles the life of the dysfunctional, yet wholesome Shastri family, who come together after the patriarch suffers from a heart attack. However, there is more than meets the eye, and the parents are keeping a big secret from their kids.

In a chat with News18, Cyrus opened up about the interesting premise of the show, what his character brings to the table and his experience reuniting with Ira Dubey after the 2010 cult favourite Aisha.

Talking about coming on board for Potluck, he said, “It is one of those stories that doesn’t have any mega plotlines. Dramedies are interesting because they are a slice of life, a part of our existence. There are too many shows where a giant storm is coming and people randomly die. And then there are other shows which are based on life, and everyday happenings. This is one of those shows, following the day-to-day ins and outs of the Shastri family."

He further added, “I thought it would be fun to work with these people. I had worked with Ira Dubey before and I thought it would be great to work with her again. We shot during the pandemic in a bio-bubble in Delhi. I think that helped the cast to know each other really better. During the course of the last year, I shot two shows in a bio-bubble. I must say, it is a completely different vibe, but you really do bond as a cast. My choice was basically, ‘Hey, they seem like fun people and this seems like a fun script. So why not.'"

Talking about his character on the show, the actor added, “I play Vikrant, who is Kitu Gidwani and Jatin Sial’s eldest son. He is a person who knows exactly what he wants, it’s just that what he wants doesn’t always transfer well for his father. His father is more of a straight-down-the-line, corporate guy, who spent his whole life doing what he did. Vikrant wanted to do things a little differently. He wanted to not get a job and invest in a start-up. When the start-up started doing well, he chose to not expand his business as he had twins and wanted to spend time with them as he felt that his father was not around for him. So the stuff with Vikrant is that he has never been the legendary son that his father wanted him to be. So he is a human being who is always subtly fighting for his individuality.

“The constant fight is to not be a disappointment to anybody but it’s not like he cares too much about it either. I found this role very interesting as while he is who he is, he’s also the go to person when the parents are fighting. I think it’s a nice role reversal when as the elder kid, he becomes a parent to the parent."

One of the most exciting facts about the show for fans is that Cyrus and Ira play a couple in Potluck as well. In Sonam Kapoor-starrer Aisha, Cyrus and Ira had played Randhir and Pinky, two very unlikely people who eventually fall in love. Talking abut their dynamic, he said, “Ira put a post out recently and very sweetly she got a lot of messages from a lot of people around. Randhir Gambhir and Pinky Bose were a couple that people had a lot of affection for. It was a lot of fun to work with Ira again, under completely different circumstances and in a completely different storyline. So I hope people like it, I hope they enjoy it."

Cyrus also looked back on his career spanning television, films and web shows. “I have thoroughly enjoyed all of them and it is very rare to actually be employed in all of these mediums. Sometimes it’s difficult, as they are actually opposing each other in some ways. As a host, it is all about you. And a lot of times, it is also about being louder and stronger because you’re one individual running a show. As an actor you have got a completely different set-up, you have got to play a character. I thoroughly enjoy all of them. Honestly, if you get into any art-form, you can spend your entire lifetime figuring one of them out. So at some level, you are always a student who has to keep practicing the art. You just have to pray that you keep getting opportunities where you get opportunities where you can play different versions of things and do more," he said.

Potluck streams on SonyLIV from September 10, 2021.

