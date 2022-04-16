Cyrus Sahukar Ties the Knot with Longtime Girlfriend Vaishali Malahara in Dreamy Wedding; See Pics

It seems the wedding season in Bollywood is on. With Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently tying the knot, now we see dreamy pictures of actor, VJ and host Cyrus Sahukar’s dreamy wedding with his long-time girlfriend, Vaishali Malahara. After dating for over six years, lovebirds Cyrus and Vaishali decided to embark on their new journey as husband and wife.

The lovebirds had a beautiful wedding in Alibaug in the presence of close friends and family members. The wedding was attended by Shruti Seth, Mini Mathur, Devraj Sanyal, and others. The wedding festivities were celebrated with the great pomp and show. After they got married, their friends flooded social media with inside photos.

In the photos, we see Cyrus looking absolutely handsome as he donned a white sherwani with a pink turban. As for the bride, Vaishali chose a beautiful red lehenga and looked oh-so-dreamy in the photos. We see a romantic photo of the bride and groom,in which the couple holding hands with each other. Shruti Seth also shared a glimpse of Baraat as she was from ‘Ladkewalo ki side’. After looking at the photos and video, it is no denying that everybody enjoyed the ceremony.

Advertisement

Check out the pics here:

In a 2016 interview with Miss Malini, Cyrus confirmed his relationship with Vaishali. Cyrus had revealed that he met Vaishali in Mumbai. He had said, “Yes, she is my girlfriend. Her name is Vaishali Malahara. We met in Mumbai and ours is a pure vegetarian vs a non- vegetarian’s story. Haha!” At that time, he also said, “No wedding as of now but hopefully soon.”

Earlier, filmmaker Kabir Khan and his wife actor Mini Mathur were spotted in the pictures from Cyrus and Vaishali’s wedding festivities. Mini shared beautiful glimpses from the big day on Instagram. In one of the many photos shared by Mini on her Instagram Stories, the bride and groom are seen posing with actor Samir Kochhar.

In another picture shared by her, she, her husband Kabir, Cyrus and Vaishali were seen posing together for a selfie. Another friend of the couple, shared a photo from their mehendi ceremony. The couple laughed with their families and friends as they posed for the camera.

Apart from being a part of several MTV show, Cyrus has also appeared in films such as Om Jai Jagadish, Rang De Basanti, Aisha, Khoobsurat, Kadak and many more.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.