'Da-bangg' Tour: Salman Khan Set To Perform at Expo 2020 Dubai Tonight with Disha Patani, Pooja Hegde

Salman Khan is all set to deliver his much-awaited ‘Da-Bangg’ tour performance at the Dubai Expo 2020 tonight. Announcing the news to his fans on social media, Salman posted pictures of himself on Instagram along with details of the time and venue of his performance in Dubai. Salman will be joined by a bunch of other stars like Disha Patani, Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde and Dabangg 3 actor Saiee Manjrekar at the event. Punjabi pop singer Guru Randhawa, Salman’s brother in law and actor Aayush Sharma and Oh Oh Jaane Jana fame singer Kamal Khan are also on the list of performers at tonight’s event. The stage show will be hosted by actor Maniesh Paul.

“Looking forward to performing in Dubai yet again tonight for the Dabangg Tour Reloaded at the Expo 2020.. 9 pm at the DEC Arena," Salman wrote while sharing his pictures with the backdrop of the iconic Burj Khalifa and Dubai’s beautiful skyline.

Soon after Salman posted the pictures, his fans flooded the comment section expressing their excitement for his performance. The pictures in just an hour of being posted online received nearly 3.5 lakh likes from the netizens. Fans also dropped heart and fire emoji complementing the superstar's good looks.

Salman has been touring the Gulf countries with his Da-Bangg tour. Earlier in December 2021, the actor had performed stage shows in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where he was also joined by actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra as a performer.

While Shilpa’s name is missing from tonight’s performers’ list, two new names Disha Patani and Pooja Hegde will be seen taking to the stage.

Both the actors have been Salman’s co-stars. While Disha was seen starring opposite the superstar in last year’s ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, Hegde is currently working with Salman for the upcoming ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.

Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is expected to hit the theatres on Eid next year.

