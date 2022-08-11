Daagdi Chaawl 2 Trailer: Makarand Deshpande Promises A Spine-Chilling Revenge Drama

The much-awaited Marathi film Daagdi Chaawl 2 is all set to hit the theatres on August 18. Ahead of its release, the makers have dropped the riveting trailer of the upcoming Makarand Deshpande-starrer on YouTube. The trailer shows political troubles mounting up for gangster-turned-politician Daddy, who is caught up with difficulties pouring from all sides. As a result, Daddy calls Surya, one of his former trusted aides. However, when Surya refuses to comply with his request, Daddy wages war against him. What happens next as Surya and Daddy lock horns with each other, forms the crux of Daagdi Chaawl 2’s plot.

Alongside Makarand Deshpande, Daagdi Chaawl 2 also stars Ankush Chaudhari and Pooja Sawant in pivotal roles. The trailer has received more than 5 Lakh views so far. While One user wrote that it will be interesting to see so many new characters in this sequel, another user has requested the Marathi film industry to take a stand and release these films at the pan-India level. One fan also went on to call Ankush a “mega superstar of the Marathi film industry.”

According to reports, Daagdi Chaawl is loosely based on the life journey of gangster-turned politician Arun Gawli. The original film was released on October 2, 2015. It narrated the story of Surya, who gets into a dispute with Daddy’s henchmen. Following this altercation, he has to unwillingly join Daddy’s gang. Makarand was highly appreciated for his portrayal of Daddy’s character. According to critics, Makarand brilliantly brought out the nuances of Daddy’s role on screen. Ankush was also loved for his terrific performance as Surya.

Despite impressive acting performances, Daagdi Chaawl received mixed reviews from the audience. Film critics also pointed out the unnecessary stretching of some sequences, which could have been avoided.

It’ll be interesting to see what the sequel of Daagdi Chaawl has in store for the audience and whether it succeeds in fleshing out an impressive storyline this time around.

As of now, the song Raghu Pinjryat Ala from Daagdi Chaawl 2 has been garnering impressive reviews.

The upcoming film is directed by Chandrakant Kanse.

