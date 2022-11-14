Daali Dhananjaya’s Once Upon A Time In Jamaligudda To Hit Theatres On This Date

After Head Bush, Don fame Daali Dhananjaya is gearing up for his upcoming film, Once Upon A Time In Jamaligudda. Directed by Kushal Gowda, the movie was originally scheduled to hit the big screen on September 9. However, due to unknown reasons, the Sandalwood film will now open in theatres on December 30.

Besides Dhananjaya, the romantic thriller stars Aditi Prabhudeva in the lead role. The supporting cast of this Kushal Gowda directorial features Yash Shetty, Prakash Belawadi, Bhavana Ramanna and Triveni, among others.

The Kannada movie will be dubbed and released in the Telugu language as well. Recently, a character poster of Aditi Prabhudeva from Once Upon A Time In Jamaligudda was unveiled on the actress’s birthday. Dhananjaya shared the poster on Twitter, in which Aditi is seen donning a green suit with her head covered as she gazes at a distance.

Previously, the makers had released a song, titled Saagide, from the film. Vijay Prakash of Singara Siriye fame lent his vocals to this soothing track. The music video showcases the pure bond between a father and daughter. Dhananjaya was seen in a new avatar in Saagide.

The three-minute track has garnered more than 1.8 million views on YouTube so far. Upon watching the music video, a user wrote, “Dhananjay is the promising actor in Sandalwood. Always support this man. ALL THE BEST.” Another remarked, “Woww!! The heart is a touching song that makes us feel refreshed. This song + rain = Peace of mind. Waiting for the movie. Hari Anna, Pradee, and team.”

Meanwhile, Daali Dhananjaya, who was last seen in Head Bush, has several films in the pipeline besides Once Upon A Time In Jamaligudda. He will next be seen in Karthik Adwait’s Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku, which is a Tamil film. Dhananjaya also has Hoysala in his kitty.

Lastly, he will even be seen sharing the screen space with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in Pushpa: The Rule.

